  HTC One gets UltraPixel camera updates and improvements

HTC has announced an update to the European model of its HTC One, providing not only updates to the overall performance of the device, but also several fixes for its acclaimed UltraPixel camera.

The 1.29.401.13 update should hit your device shortly - though it's worth noting the device will stay on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. Nonetheless, you'll find an improvement to sound capture with Zoe, noise reduction in slow motion movie capture, improved colour reproduction and dynamic range (reduced over-exposure in non-HDR images) in certain conditions, and a fix to display correct ISO in EXIF information when ISO settings are manually changed by the user, according to the folks at HTC.

The UltraPixel camera rates at 4-megapixels, but it offers a lot in terms of quality. HTC dropped out of the specification race in this sector and opted for a new type of technology that uses larger pixels internally, to help increase overall image quality, especially in low-light environments.

We gave HTC's UltraPixel camera high marks when we reviewed it earlier this spring. The Zoe feature, ultimately, we found was a lot of fun and a unique feature on the HTC One. It may just be the winning feature over the Samsung Galaxy S4.

HTC says the update will be hitting users this week. It should hit your handset automatically, but if you're antsy like us go ahead and go into settings > about phone > software.