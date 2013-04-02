  HTC First 'Facebook Phone' leaks ahead of 4 April event

A photo of the 'HTC First' has leaked, which is believed to be the Facebook phone that will be announced at the company's 4 April event.

The leak came courtesy of EvLeaks on Twitter, which has been very reliable with mobile handset information in the past. The leakster didn't provide any information alongside the image, but it makes sense that it's the Facebook Phone, given past leaks.

The HTC Myst.. er, First... will feature a 4.3-inch 720p screen, 1GB of RAM, 5-megapixel camera and the dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 MSM8960 processor, both software leaks and reports have pointed to. It has already rolled through the FCC with AT&T bands - other carriers are currently unknown.

Yesterday, Android Police got its hands on the software that will be running the Facebook Phone. The First will be running Sense 4.5 with special Facebook integration dubbed "Facebook Home" that will run on top of Android 4.2.1 and Sense. Given references in the software, the First will have special access to photos, messaging and contacts to tie into Facebook's existing services.

Thursday afternoon is when we'll hear official word from the social media giant. Keep it locked to Pocket-lint for the latest.