HTC Myst 'Facebook Phone' software leaks ahead of 4 April event

A system dump of the "Facebook Phone" from HTC and the social media giant has leaked, giving us an indication of what will be announced at the 4 April media event.

Android Police was able to score the software, but was unable to sign in to some key areas, given its pre-release nature requiring Facebook employee credentials.

What we have learnt, however, is that the rumoured HTC Myst is indeed real and will be running Sense 4.5 with special Facebook integration dubbed "Facebook Home" that will run on top of Android 4.2.1 and Sense. Given references in the software, the Myst will have special access to photos, messaging and contacts to tie into Facebook's existing services.

Code for Facebook Home also reveals it may work on devices other than HTC's, as references to TouchWiz were found. This may suggest Facebook Home will be available to download from Google Play, like earlier media reports have already suggested.

The software further confirmed specifications for the Myst that EvLeaks of UnwiredView previously reported on. The specifications quite honestly sound boring. The Myst will boast a 4.3-inch 720p screen, 1GB of RAM, a 5-megapixel camera and the dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 MSM8960 processor. It has already rolled through the FCC with AT&T bands - other carriers are currently unknown.

Of course, things are always likely to change between the pre-release software and 4 April. We'll bring you the latest as we get it!