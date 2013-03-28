  HTC One repairability scores very low, almost impossible to open without damaging

The adventurous folks at iFixit have cracked open the HTC One (quite literally) to reveal its. Not surprising, given its build, the HTC One was found to be extremely hard to repair, getting a score of 1 out of 10. internals

To crack open the handset, the iFixit team had to heat it and then use a suction cup to lift off the screen, given there are no screws on the One. Once the device was open, it took a difficult 30 minutes to separate the front of the device from the back. Here, iFolks notes that it is "very difficult to open the device without damaging the rear case. This makes every component extremely difficult to replace".

READ: HTC One review

The components inside the handset don't include anything too surprising. The rear UltraPixel camera is coated in a copper shielding and was found to be a 4MP backside-illuminated sensor made by ST Microelectronics. The UltraPixel camera is being blamed for shipping delays for the HTC One.

Replacing the battery on the One will be no easy task, as it is buried beneath the motherboard and adhered to the midframe, doing away with any chance of user replacement. Any battery changes will have to be done through the manufacturer.

The HTC One and Apple's iPhone 5 design have been noted to be similar, but repairability is much different. In September, iFixit rated the iPhone 5 a 7 out of 10, beating the One out quite nicely.

READ: HTC One release date and where can I get it?

HTC will make the One available in the UK next week and in the US before the end of April.

Will repairability halt customers from making a One purchase? We doubt it.