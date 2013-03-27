  HTC exec confirms next-generation J Butterfly handset

HTC Marketing Chief Ben Ho has confirmed that the company will be rolling out a successor to the J Butterfly in response to high demand, reports Focus Taiwan.

The HTC J Butterfly was launched last year in several Asia territories, to much fanfare. It later saw a US launch labelled as the Droid DNA, which at the time was boasted as one of the top Android handsets on the market. Now, of course, it is outdone by the HTC One that is set for worldwide rollout in the coming weeks.

Ho didn't go into specifics on what the J Butterfly might feature or when it would be released. Given that Verizon isn't slated to carry the HTC One out of the gate, a Droid DNA follow-up makes perfect sense, though Ho didn't comment on it. Europe will more than likely be out of the mix for either the J Butterfly or DNA variant.

Last month, Twitter user @LlabTooFeR reported the Droid DNA follow-up would feature a 1.7GHz Qualcomm APQ8064 processor, 4.7-inch 1080p display, 13-megapixel rear-camera, 2.1-megapixel front-camera, 2GB of RAM, Bluetooth 4, Wi-Fi, SD card support, Android Jelly Bean and Sense 5. It's worth noting that specs run very close to the HTC One, though UltraPixel tech doesn't seem to be present.

At any rate, folks in Asia who can't wait for their J Butterfly can sleep a little easier knowing that it's on the way, but weep at the loss of UltraPixel tech if rumours are to be believed.