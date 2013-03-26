HTC Desire P and HTC Desire Q get specced, look like China and Taiwan only

Two new HTC Android phones have surfaced, going under the names of HTC Desire P and HTC Desire Q. The entry to mid-range phones look destined for China and Taiwan, appearing in what appear to be adverts for the new handsets.

The HTC Desire P would seem to have the same design as the HTC One SV, the affordable 4G LTE handset we reviewed in February 2013. The details specify that the Desire P has a 4.3-inch 800 x 480 pixel display, 8-megapixel camera, 1GHz dual-core processor and microSD card support.

The HTC Desire Q appears to share its design with the HTC Desire X, an entry-level device that we reviewed in October 2012. It's said here to offer a 4-inch display, but little else is revealed aside from Beats Audio. We'd guess it shares specs with the 2012 phone we've previously seen.

Glancing at the images shows that these new handsets are running Sense 4, so this isn't an indicator of future devices we should be getting excited about - more a case of back-catalogue filling. In short, these are Ps and Qs you don't have to mind.

We're sure there will be future Sense 5 devices from HTC to fill that mid-range gap, once the HTC One launch is out of the way.

