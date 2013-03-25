  HTC switching to bolder marketing campaign, dropping 'Quietly Brilliant' tagline

As the launch of its next-generation flagship ramps up, HTC says it's rethinking device marketing in 2013.

The Wall Street Journal reports that HTC marketing officer Benjamin Ho says the company will drop its "Quietly Brilliant" product tagline and go for something bolder. “We have a lot of innovations but we haven’t been loud enough,” said Ho in a statement. The "Quietly Brilliant" tagline has been a longstanding marketing tactic by HTC, used in television commercials and digital campaigns.

HTC's move to be louder was apparent earlier this month, when the company took marketing to the streets of New York at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S4. It had a street team giving people in line for the S4 event a preview of the HTC One, trying to distract from Samsung's hype. HTC also did similar on social media, bragging about the One's Ultrapixel technology.

HTC's plan to ramp up on advertising is a must. Competitor Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S4 in the coming weeks and will compete directly with the One. According to Ho, HTC will increase its digital marketing budget by 250 per cent in 2013 and traditional media marketing budget by 100 per cent. He didn't give details of a new campaign slogan.

The HTC One will roll out in the UK, Germany and Taiwan before the end of March. Europe, North America and most of Asia-Pacific will be graced with the handset before the end of April, signalling a rocky launch. The company has blamed component suppliers for its new UltraPixel camera as the reason for the delay.