HTC Myst 'Facebook Phone' approved by the FCC ahead of rumoured launch

HTC and Facebook's alleged Myst smartphone has crossed the desk of the FCC with AT&T bands, confirming its existence ahead of a rumoured launch this spring. 

We first heard word of the Myst earlier this month, when mobile tipster EvLeaks detailed its specifications and spring launch date. Spec-wise, the Myst is said to offer mid-range specs, with a 1.5GHz Snapdragon dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (no microSD expansion), 5-megapixel rear-camera, 1.6-megapixel front-camera, LTE, and the latest version of Jelly Bean, falling under a 4.3-inch display.

Given Facebook's rumoured involvement, the Myst will feature the Facebook app, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and other official Facebook applications preloaded for users to get their social fix. Unlike the first "Facebook Phone" the HTC Status, it doesn't sound like the device will feature a dedicated Facebook button. 

Now that it's through the FCC, at least something out of the HTC campaign looks to be coming. There's no official word from Facebook on its involvement, but given what our trusted sources have provided along mixed with EvLeak's info/track-record, all indications point to this being the real deal.

No other US carriers or UK availability has yet been reported.

