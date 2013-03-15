  HTC: Samsung Galaxy S4's build quality is bad

HTC has joined Apple in bashing the new Samsung Galaxy S4. The Taiwanese manufacturer issued a statement essentially slating the handset for its plastic build quality.

“With a continuation of a plastic body and a larger screen being the most obvious physical change, Samsung's new Galaxy pales in comparison to the all-aluminium unibody HTC One. This is more of the same," it said.

“HTC remains the best option for those people looking for the best technology wrapped in premium design. Our customers want something different from the mainstream, who appear to be the target for the Galaxy. Our customers want original cutting-edge technology, mouthwatering design and a premium feel from their mobiles, which is why we created the HTC One.”

READ: HTC One review

So HTC thinks its phones are better put together. We don't disagree: the HTC One received a five-star review with a hat tip to its build quality.

The problem HTC faces is that, despite all its complaining, the Samsung Galaxy S4 is going to be a big seller. The last flagship handset from Samsung drove the manufacturer to the fore in the mobile market and this latest one won't be any different.

The spec sheet alone, with its 8-core processor, reads more like a computer than a mobile phone. Either way, we will see if HTC's grumblings have any foundation when we get our hands on the new phone for a full review. In the meantime, check out our hands-on with it at the New York launch.