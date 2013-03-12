HTC One availability delayed until the end of March

HTC has confirmed to Pocket-lint the arrival of the HTC One smartphone has been delayed from 15 March to late March and early April for other markets.

HTC's confirmation reads: "We will start fulfilling pre-orders by end March in certain markets and will roll out to more markets as we approach April."

The only carrier actually selling the handset as of now is O2 in Germany, while others are struggling to obtain stock and begin sales. HTC didn't provide word on why the new HTC One is seeing a delay.

While the delay is only about two weeks, it means Samsung will be able to get in its Galaxy S4 launch on 14 March well before the HTC One goes on sale. If it's ready to act quick enough, Samsung could even beat HTC to the punch on shipping time.

The One is being considered HTC's saving grace, offering a radical new design from what the company once offered. In our review, we noted the handset has a great build quality and a nice set of new features, making the delay rather unfortunate for those who pre-ordered.

We've reached out to carriers in the US for word on shipping times across the pond.

