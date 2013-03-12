How to setup your HTC One: HTC Transfer Tool, Sync Manager or Get Started online

HTC is betting big on the HTC One, throwing everything it has into this device, with leading design, specs that impress and a radical change of direction with the UltraPixel camera.

If you’re sold on the idea of the HTC One, but are reluctant to move from your existing phone, or from a different type of device like the iPhone, then fear not, because moving into your new phone is very simple.

Settings transfer has been in HTC devices for a while, letting you use Bluetooth to talk to your existing device and move across important information. Previously it was mostly list based, asking you to select the manufacturer, then the model, before prompting you to make that Bluetooth connection.

READ: HTC One review

In the HTC One (and we’d imagine future, unannounced HTC devices) the process has been streamlined, with more options added.

If you’re an Android user, then there’s good news. There’s now an app called HTC Transfer Tool that will take care of much of it for you. It establishes the connection to your old device and then finds data to transfer over.

HTC Transfer Tool moving content from HTC One X to HTC One

It will take your bookmarks, calendar, text messages, contacts, music, photos/videos and settings from your old device. It takes some time, and if you have lots of music or video then that will really add to the amount of time it takes.

It’s worth noting that it doesn’t transfer all your Google account details or assets, so your Google contacts and calendars don’t sync. If you have no "phone" contacts, then none will move over.

If you’re an iPhone user, then you also have numerous options to transfer your device over. There’s a Bluetooth route as well as from an iTunes backup. Using iTunes will mean you have to use HTC Sync Manager on your PC or Mac.

This application not only handles syncing between your PC and your HTC phone, but also offers iPhone transfer as part of the package. You’ll be prompted to back up your iPhone and then given a list of backups you can access to move data over to the HTC One.

HTC Sync Manager iPhone data transfer

If you want to escape from BlackBerry or Windows Phones, then the HTC One and Sense 5 also offers this option. Again, it’s via Bluetooth transfer and we noticed that the BlackBerry Z10 isn’t listed, if you’re quickly changing your mind about BlackBerry 10.

With the launch of the last generation of devices, HTC opened up the Get Started online process. This provides you with a website at start.htcsense.com where you can select your device and network and do a great deal of the personalisation before your device arrives in your hand.

You can select to preinstall apps, set-up Blink Feed, sign into Dropbox and so on. At the end of the process you’ll be prompted to sign-in with your Facebook or HTC account.

HTC Get Started screens on HTC One

When you have your new HTC One, you’ll get the option to sign-in to apply the settings from the Get Started website and you’re all set.

Of course, with Google’s services sitting behind Android much of what you might want to set up is probably best run through Google. If you’re still moving contacts from phone to phone via your PC, it might be worth importing them to your Google account so they can be managed in one place. Then you simply have to sign in, which you’ll have to do to access Google Play anyway, and you’re all set.

If you’re moving from Android and want to preserve your SMS messages and call history then we can recommend SMS Backup+, which will back up your messages and calls to your Gmail account and you can restore them at will on a different Android device.

That's where the real fun begins, because once you have your old phone data, you can add all your online accounts, pull in all your apps, tinker with the settings and you're done.