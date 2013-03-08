  HTC Myst 'Facebook Phone' leaks with mid-range specifications, pre-loaded apps

HTC and Facebook have paired up for yet another "Facebook Phone", set to launch sometime this spring with a 4.3-inch touchscreen and mid-range specs, according to UnwiredView.

EvLeaks over at the publication keeps live the Facebook Phone rumour, which has ceased to die over the past few years. Facebook and the Taiwanese phone manufacturer once offered the HTC (ChaCha) Status, a Qwerty packing device with a dedicated Facebook button. Now the duo will release the HTC Myst.

The HTC Myst is said to go a step further with the Facebook app, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and other official Facebook applications preloaded on the handset. This could also be a perfect place for Facebook's new News Feed redesign.

Spec-wise, the Myst will offer mid-range specs, with a 1.5GHz Snapdragon dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (no microSD expansion), 5-megapixel rear-camera, 1.6-megapixel front-camera, LTE, and the latest version of Jelly Bean, falling under a 4.3-inch display.

It's not yet clear if HTC has chosen to include its new UltraPixel technology on the Myst, as just announced on the HTC One. It's worth noting that the Status also included a 5-megapixel camera, so it would make sense for the Myst to be upgraded with new technology.

Late last year Pocket-lint exclusively learnt the Facebook phone was indeed in the works as the HTC Opera UL, which EvLeaks says has now changed.

There's no official word from HTC or Facebook, but given what our trusted sources have provided along with EvLeak's track-record, all indications point to this being the real deal.

The HTC Myst is said to be shipping sometime this spring in the US. No UK availability has yet been reported.