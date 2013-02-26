  HTC to launch 'Tiara' handset with Windows Phone 8 GDR2 in mid-May

When HTC killed off its plans for its flagship Zenith WP8 handset, many thought the company had decided to stick to Android only. But a leak points to a new Windows Phone handset out of the Taiwan-based company.

According to EvLeaks at UnwiredView, HTC will launch the HTC Tiara, believed to be one of the first handsets to run Windows Phone 8 GDR2 - reportedly a big update to the original Windows Phone 8 released last autumn.

Spec-wise, the HTC Tiara is said to feature a 1.2GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor, 4.3-inch 800 x 480 Super LCD2 display, 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 1.6-megapixel front-facing camera, and 1800mAh battery.

There's is no word on overall design, but specs point to its looking similar to the HTC One SV - both with the same processor speed and screen. A similar design to the latest HTC One looks to be out of the question.

The Tiara leak comes shortly after a report from CNET, which noted that HTC had confirmed more Windows Phone devices were on their way. Tai Ito, HTC's VP for Global Product Planning, told the publication: "We are actually fully committed to our Windows Phone business. We do have good collaboration with Microsoft for a future release this year."

Details on Windows Phone 8 GDR2 are scarce, but it is believed to be a pretty big refinement over the first version.

EvLeaks has proved a solid source for mobile leaks. He has most recently pinned the launch and specs of the HTC One and new Lumia handsets correctly.

The HTC Tiara will reportedly launch sometime in mid-May, though HTC hasn't provided a formal announcement.