  Zoe Camera not coming to Windows Phone, confirms HTC

HTC's fancy Zoe Camera technology announced in the HTC One won't be coming to Windows Phone 8, with the company saying "there are no current plans to migrate" the features to Microsoft's mobile platform.

The HTC One introduces a range of new features on the software and hardware sides. There's the Ultrapixel sensor, which uses larger pixels than rival mobile devices with the aim of producing better-quality images, but also the new Zoe Camera software feature, which gives you a funky zero-edit movie from your photos.

Symon Whitehorn, HTC's camera expert, passed on the news when briefing us on the camera element of the new HTC One Android smartphone.

"We are equally committed to the Windows platform, so we will do what we can," said Whitehorn. "We don't want to cut off consumers," he continued, before saying there were no current plans to move the feature over.

The problem, according to Whitehorn, is down to the Windows Phone camera kernel, which restricts what can be done.

Whitehorn did, however, acknowledge Nokia's efforts with PureView, saying is was a "commendable effort", but that Nokia "pay a penalty in physical size", which is true of both the 808 PureView with it's slightly bulbous design to accommodate the 41-megapixel sensor, and the Lumia 920, which is pretty large in all dimensions.

