  HTC One black turns up in leaked press photo, pricing rumoured too

It's black, it's white, it's WB, yeah-yeah-yeah. The HTC One will be coming in two colour schemes and it's looking more and more like the iPhone 5 or BlackBerry Z10 to us with every day that passes. At least, that's if the leaked press images - with the previous white one now joined by a similarly styled black handset - are anything to go by.

In addition to the new picture of the black HTC One - AKA HTC M7 - leaked by @evleaks, HTC dedicated site HTCSource claims that it has found out the on-sale date and pricing details ahead of the official launch next Tuesday, 19 February.

It claims the new flagship Android phone will hit the American streets on 22 March, priced at $199.99 (£128) with a 24-month contract on three of the major US carriers - AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint. That model will come with 32GB of storage, it says, while a 64GB edition will be $299.99 (£193).

It had previously alleged that the European release date for the HTC One would be 8 March, with the SIM-free model costing 649.99 euros (£558). Neither of those rumours has been confirmed by HTC, however, so don't take them for granted.

Pocket-lint will be at the HTC launch event in London on 19 February. We'll bring you all the official details as they are revealed.