  HTC infographic hints at improved audio for HTC One, digs at Siri too

We suspect we know a fair amount about the HTC One already, having previously revealed here on Pocket-lint that the company plans to rename the megapixel Ultrapixel, and have proven its existence thanks to a screenshot of it appearing in the inventory system of Carphone Warehouse. However, HTC itself may have given a further clue to a major aspect of the new handset, formerly known as the HTC M7.

The company has posted an infographic on its own blogsite that focuses on high-end audio quality. Perhaps pre-emptively, the posting suggests that everybody should swot up on audio geek speak, as "in 2013, HTC will help you rediscover the beauty of mobile audio".

As a further hint, the infographic also says: "With HTC, sound is always a priority. Your mobile device is more than just a phone or tablet, it's a complete A/V entertainment system."

Of course, HTC has traditionally been known to care about the aural properties of its handsets. Its stake in Beats by Dr Dre provided Beats Audio presence on phones such as the HTC One X. But perhaps this infographic shows that it is about to go one step further towards providing a more audiophile experience.

We'll know for sure next Tuesday, 19 February, when HTC announces its new device to the world. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you all the news as it happens.

Wonder if there'll be more references to rivals' technology, such as amusing the Siri jibe? See if you can spot it in the infographic itself.