  HTC teases new audio experience for 2013, get ready for karaoke

No sooner has Pocket-lint brought you the news that HTC is working on improving its camera sensor on the much-rumoured HTC M7, than HTC has teased readers of its own blog that it has new treats in store for 2013 when it comes to taking pictures and listening to music.

In an article titled "A brief history of photography", HTC details how, over the years, technological advancements have been made in making it easier to take pictures.

It's a mix of competitors' and HTC's own achievements, but it ends with praise for the HTC One X which featured Videopic - the ability to take pictures while recording video - and a reference to Nokia's 808 PureView phone that packed a whopping 41-megapixels.

This all ties in nicely with sources telling Pocket-lint that the company will launch a new feature on the M7 dubbed Ultrapixels which merges information from three 4.3-megapixel sensors to make a single, crisper, cleaner image.

The final section of the infographic finishes with a question mark and the words: "HTC Kicks off a new sound and camera experience in 2013."

Pocket-lint has also learnt that the sound experience refers to new models having a pair of "stereo" speakers and improved noise cancelling for calls, as well as a new feature that will provide the lyrics for your music - sort of like a karaoke machine for your phone.

It's a feature that has been available on some devices in the past, like Sony's Walkman range, and we're not clear exactly how it will be implemented and whether it will be on all devices globally.

HTC is expected to announce the new camera and audio features on the HTC M7 at its London and New York events on the 19 February. Pocket-lint will be in attendance.