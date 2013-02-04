HTC M7 Carphone Warehouse listing confirms name, colours

It seems the leaks about the HTC M7 aren’t going to stop any time soon, with the new HTC smartphone appearing in Carphone Warehouse’s inventory, in an image handed to Pocket-lint.

The listing from Carphone Warehouse’s internal system, shows the HTC M7 listed in two colours - black and silver - as well as accessories, with HTC M7 hardcover and HTC M7 screen protectors included.

There’s still some debate as to whether M7 is going to be the final name for the next HTC Android phone, expected to launch at the HTC events scheduled for 19 February 2013 in London and New York.

We’re led to believe that Carphone Warehouse never lists devices under a codename, so that may well confirm that the final name will in fact be HTC M7.

Recently, a leaked video from an HTC party revealed the CEO Peter Chou chanting the name “M7, M7, M7” to assembled staff members, before using the new handset to take a photo.

On second glance at the picture, perhaps it isn’t white as we’d initially thought, perhaps it silver as in the Carphone Warehouse listing here.

We’ve also learnt that HTC is really focusing on the camera in the M7, reporting previously that the M7 would use Ultrapixel technology, combining a number of sensors to give you a crisper image.

As a reminder of the expected stats, the rumours are pointing to a quad-core Qualcomm processor, 4.7-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, as well as that Ultrapixel camera on the rear. We’ve heard there’s a facelift to HTC Sense included, dubbed HTC Sense 5.

Keep your eyes on 19 February when all this will become confirmed. We’ll bring you all the details as they happen.

