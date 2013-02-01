  HTC M7 to be followed by HTC M4 and HTC G2

After the launch of its rumoured HTC M7 handset at its 19 February event in London, HTC is said to be following up with two other handsets.

According to evleaks at UnwiredView, a solid source for Android handset leaks, HTC will ship the HTC M4 and HTC G2 sometime after the M7's launch later this spring.

The HTC M4 will be slightly less-spec'd than the M7, but will still have solid specs. It is said to feature a 1.2 GHZ dual-core Snapdragon processor, 4.3-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 13-megapixel camera w/ 1080p capabilities, 1.6-megapixel front-camera, 1700mAh battery, and Android Jelly Bean.

The HTC G2 will be less-spec'd, featuring a 1.0GHz ARM Cortex processor, 3.5-inch HVGA display, 512MB of RAM, 4G of internal storage + microSD, 5-megapixel rear-camera, 1400mAh battery, and Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

A follow-up to the Droid DNA and One X+, the HTC M7 will be HTC's flagship for the spring, It has some serious specs to compete with the Galaxy S IV later this year.

According to various leaks, HTC's next flagship is set to feature a quad-core Qualcomm processor (predictably), a 4.7-inch 1920 x 1080 (full HD) display, 32GB of internal storage, no microSD card slot, 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

HTC's newly designed Sense 5 is also said to be included on its 2013 handset line. Pocket-lint will be live from the MWC 2013 trade show floor for the latest, where we should get more info on pricing and availability.