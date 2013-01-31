  Verizon releases Android 4.0 update for the HTC Thunderbolt

Verizon has announced the arrival of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich for the HTC Thunderbolt, the carrier's first LTE handset.

Announced all the way back in 2011, HTC Thunderbolt users felt left out of the mix without Ice Cream Sandwich for so long.

In a surprising move, Verizon announced the roll out of Android 4.0.4 update with Sense 3.6 to users over-the-air in the form of 395MB.

In its heyday, the HTC Thunderbolt was a pretty impressive device because of its LTE capabilities. Some might go as far as saying the Thunderbolt ushered in the LTE era we know today. However due to battery issues and frustrating bugs, the handset was quickly passed up by other offerings.

Nonetheless, we're sure Thunderbolt owners will be happy to update their handsets. Verizon hasn't provided a timeline for the update, but we suspect it should begin rolling out in the coming days.