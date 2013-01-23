  HTC M7 heading to AT&T, Verizon and Sprint

As Mobile World Congress 2013 swiftly approaches, there have been plenty of leaks for HTC's next flagship. Specs and design detail have been leaked for the M7, including a quad-core processor and 1080p screen. Now we've had our first look at potential carriers.

According to EvLeaks, a spot on source for all things mobile leaks, the HTC M7 is set to be released stateside on AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon. It's worth noting that the nation's fourth-largest carrier T-Mobile is being left out of the loop as of now. Of course, things could change over the next month.

A follow up to the Droid DNA and One X+, the HTC M7 has some serious specs to compete with the Galaxy S IV later this year. According to various leaks, HTC's next flagship is set to feature a quad-core Qualcomm processor (predictably), a 4.7-inch 1920 x 1080 (full HD) display, 32GB of internal storage, no microSD card slot, 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The HTC M7 will also presumably be the first handset to tout Sense 5, which will feature an even simpler UI and a redesign to the lock screen and HTC apps.

Although it's tipped to be a 4G LTE handset, the number of codenamed variants suggest there will be all sorts of configurations of the phone to cater for different markets. Being on the three largest carriers stateside, the M7 could rack up some serious sales for HTC.

The predicted HTC M7 launch date is sometime in Q1, which again follows the pattern of HTC releases, with Mobile World Congress 2013 being the most likely venue for the launch of the Taiwanese company's next global flagship handset.

Pocket-lint will be providing full coverage from the MWC show floor in late February, bringing you the latest updates from HTC and others. In the mean time, we'll be looking out for the latest news on UK carriers for the M7.