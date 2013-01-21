  1. Home
Suggested HTC M7 photographed with Sense 5

As the launch of the rumoured HTC M7 ramps-up for MWC at the end of February, the handset has purportedly been photographed by someone lucky to get their hands-on early.

AndroidPolice posted two photographs of HTC's upcoming flagship, saying they're likely the real deal. The handset photographed lacks any FCC logo or other markings, perhaps signalling this is a prototype version.

The latest rumours suggest the HTC M7 will include a quad-core Qualcomm processor (predictably), a 4.7-inch 1920 x 1080 (full HD) display, 32GB of internal storage, no microSD card slot, 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The photos leaked by AndroidPolice indicate a glossy back for the handset, reminding us a lot of the Droid DNA currently available stateside. The leak also suggests Sense 5 will be present on the handset, which is said to bring with it an even simpler UI and a redesign to the lock screen and HTC apps. You can see the new clock widget below.

suggested htc m7 photographed with sense 5 image 2

This version of the M7 features the home button on the far right, instead of the middle, which seems a bit silly, if you ask us.

As with any leaks, especially leading up to a big trade show like MWC, we advise you take them with a healthy bit of salt.

At any rate, with the amount of leaks for the HTC M7, this could indeed be real. Pocket-lint will be providing full coverage from the MWC show floor in late February, bringing you the latest updates from HTC and others.

