HTC One SV brings affordable 4G LTE to the UK

HTC has announced the HTC One SV, bringing 4G LTE in a more-compact 4.3-inch Android handset.

The HTC One SV looks like a more affordable 4G LTE option than the current HTC One XL. The HTC One SV will be available in the UK and as EE is the only 4G UK network, that's where it will land.

The One SV has a 4.3-inch Super LDC2 display which, while large, has a mid-range resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. That's a pixel density of 216ppi, a step-down from the HTC One S which offers the same size display.

Internally the HTC One SV comes with a 1.2GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor with 1GB of RAM, so it should be a reasonable performer. You get 8GB of internal storage and there is a microSD card slot, so you can expand at your will.

Around the back is a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash. It offers you a f/2.0 aperture and 1080p video capture, so although it might lack megapixels, it'll probably give you reasonable quality results.

There is also a 1.6-megapixel front-facing camera and this looks to benefit from the dedicated HTC ImageChip, as did the HTC One X+, so should offer best-in-class performance for self-portraits.

As you'd expect, this handset is equipped with Beats Audio, as well as offering Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX for enhanced wireless audio performance.

The HTC One SV measures 128 x 66.9 x 9.2mm and weighs just 122g. The battery is rated at 1800mAh which sounds a little on the small side considering this is a 4G LTE handset with a large display.

The phone ships with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, which might be a disappointment for those expecting the latest Google magic and, as you'd expect, it comes with HTC Sense 4 layered over the top.

No word in pricing yet, but we're expecting to hear from EE in the coming weeks.