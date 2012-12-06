  HTC DLX move over, HTC M7 set to be flagship Android phone... MWC launch likely

Although we're still awaiting news on a UK release date for the HTC DLX (or HTC Deluxe, whichever takes your fancy) - or if it's coming to this country at all - reports have emerged that the Taiwanese manufacturer is working on a new flagship device that some suggest could be launched at Mobile World Congress in February 2013.

Multiple sources in Taiwan claim that casing and semiconductor suppliers are working with HTC on the 5-inch Android smartphone, and have been asked to provide enough materials for the company to manufacture four to five million units, starting in Q1 next year.

Sources also suggest that the HTC M7 will be launched in Q1, which puts a MWC launch very much in the frame, considering that it is being held from 25 to 28 February in Barcelona.

HTC traditionally launches new smartphones during this trade show. And the reports suggest that a speedy launch will give the company a march over Samsung, which launched the Samsung Galaxy S III in May and is likely to stick to that timing with its next big device - presumably, the Samsung Galaxy S IV.

Other rumours of the HTC M7's specifications claim that, as well as the 5-inch HD display, it will have a uni-body aluminium shell, Qualcomm APQ8064 quad-core processor (Snapdragon S4 Pro), and 13-megapixel camera.

