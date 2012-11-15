  1. Home
HTC Deluxe render leaks: 5-inch Android set for global rampage

|
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
HTC's 5-inch Android superphone looks to be going global, following the posting of a device image on Twitter. 

It's been dubbed the HTC Deluxe, and the leak comes courtesy of @evleaks, the Twitter account that has leaked several devices in recent months, so seems to be credible.

It's no surprise either: with Japan seeing the official launch of the J Butterfly and the Verizon network in the US getting Droid DNA, it was only a matter of time before HTC introduced the rest of the world to a 5-inch handset. 

There are no specs or details at the moment, but it's reasonable to assume that the HTC Deluxe will keep the 1080p display, giving you a cracking pixel density of 440ppi, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 2.

The J Butterfly and the Droid DNA both see a quad-core processor and 2GB RAM, so we'd expect the same in the HTC Deluxe, although we wouldn't be surprised if the 4G LTE was missing. The J Butterfly also offers IPX5 waterproofing and microSD expansion, so could be a hot little number if it keeps these features.

An 8-megapixel camera sits on the rear of the existing variants of this handset, along with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. We'd expect it to launch with all the HTC Sense 4+ bells and whistles that were in the HTC One X+.

Of course, there's nothing official on this yet and we can't be 100 per cent certain that it will launch under the Deluxe name.

