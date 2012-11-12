Verizon Droid DNA leaks ahead of Tuesday launch

More official-looking press shots of the Droid DNA, the 5-inch HTC phone-cum-tablet, have turned up on Twitter, confirming an earlier leak by Verizon.

The new HTC smartphone - a re-working of the HTC J Butterfly launched in Japan last month - is expected to be announced on 13 November in New York City and take on the Samsung Galaxy Note 2.

The leaks started, however, with Verizon listing the DROID DNA on its Droid Does website (since removed) showing us what to expect from the new phone.

That's all well and good, but to add fuel to the fire, EVleaks - a Twitter account that likes to post plenty of official images of phones before they've been announced - has posted a number of pictures that match those leaked by Verizon on its website.

The image shows that the phone is virtually identical to the Butterfly model from Japan and will, as you might expect, come with Beats audio and 4G connectivity on the Verizon network in the US.

Based on the information we already have about the Butterfly, the unconfirmed Verizon Droid DNA is likely to feature a 5-inch 440ppi high-resolution full-HD 1920 x 1080 touchscreen display, run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean with Sense 4 on top, and be powered by a Qualcomm 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM. It is also likely to have 16GB of storage, an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel camera on the front for 1080P HD video recording capabilities.

Thankfully we won't have long to wait for the announcement, and hopefully news of a UK launch in the near future.