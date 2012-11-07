HTC Droid DNA, the new name for the J Butterfly on Verizon in USA

The HTC J Butterfly was officially announced in October in Japan, and almost a month on, HTC has announced it will be holding an event in America with Verizon to launch something new and special.

Coincidence? Not likely, not seeing as an image has turned up on Twitter via habitual leaker evleaks which matches the J Butterfly, but with Verizon branding instead.

Putting two and two together to get four (no, really), all the information to hand suggests that the US will be getting a US launch of the J Butterfly, called the Droid DNA.

In Japan, the device dubbed the HTC J Butterfly sported the same screen size as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 2 and came with a 5-inch 440ppi high-resolution full-HD 1920 × 1080 touchscreen display. It runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean with Sense 4 on top, and is powered by a Qualcomm 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM.

It has 16GB of storage, an 8-megapixel camera on the back, a 2-megapixel camera on the front, and 1080P HD video recording capabilities.

You will also be able to expand the storage by a further 32GB via the microSD slot and, as you might expect, it comes with 4G LTE connectivity, something that is expected in the US.

Pocket-lint sources have confirmed that this handset is the real-deal.

In related news, HTC has announced that it is still struggling to impress consumers around the globe with its latest handsets with new figures from the company stating that profits are down more than 60 per cent year on year.