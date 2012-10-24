  HTC sponsors MOBO Awards, gets award named after it

HTC has partnered with MOBO ahead of the 17th annual awards that celebrate music of black origin and are scheduled to take place at the Liverpool Echo Arena on 3 November.

As part of the three-year partnership, the award for best newcomer will be entitled Best Newcomer in association with HTC Award. Nominees for this category have already been revealed as Delilah, StooShe, Angel, Rudimental, Lianne La Havas, AlunaGeorge, Conor Maynard, Jessie Ware, Misha B and Rita Ora.

However, as HTC and MOBO are keen to emphasise, there’s more to this arrangement than having their name etched into a trophy.

Together HTC and the MOBO Organisation will look to provide mentoring for young people who want to break into the music industry. This could be as they strive to become artists, producers or even sound engineers.

HTC will also sponsor smaller MOBO events throughout the year, including the MOBO Unsung and Acoustic Sessions.

Of course HTC has been championing its urban audio credentials since partnering with Beats by Dr. Dre back in 2011, integrating the technology into its flagship HTC One Series.