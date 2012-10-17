  1. Home
HTC J Butterfly: The 5-inch smartphone only available in Japan

HTC has announced the launch of a 5-inch Android smartphone in Japan, confirming rumours that it would. However, the bad news is it's only available in Japan at the moment.

The new device, dubbed the HTC J Butterfly, will sport the same screen size as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 2 and come with a 5-inch 440ppi high-resolution full HD 1920 × 1080 touchscreen display, run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean with Sense 4 on top, and be powered by a Qualcomm 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM.

It will have 16GB of storage, an 8-megapixel camera on the back, a 2-megapixel camera on the front, and 1080P HD video recording capabilities. You will also be able to expand the storage by a further 32GB via the microSD slot and, as you might expect, it will also have 4G LTE connectivity.

The new phone will come in white, black, or bright red and be available in Japan on the KDDI network in December. Sadly there is no word as to whether the phone will be breaking out of Japan and heading to the UK or US, but some rumours still suggest that the J Butterfly could become one of the much touted five Nexus devices scheduled to be released before Christmas. Let's hope so. 

