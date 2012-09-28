Meet the HTC One X+

The HTC One X+ isn't official yet, but that hasn't stopped us getting two exclusive pictures ahead of any official announcement for us to share with you. UPDATE: The HTC One X+ has now been announced, you can read all about it on our HTC One X+ homepage, for hands-on impressions, accessories, release dates and more.

Following a blurry picture of the front of the HTC One X+ leaked on Twitter earlier in the week, Pocket-lint has been sent two images - one of the front and one of the back - of the new Android handset by a trusted source.

What we can tell from the pictures is that the design is virtually identical to the HTC One X and will feature a large touchscreen (presumably 4.7-inch) that dominates the front of the device with three touch keys beneath it.

READ: HTC One X+ pictures and hands-on

Around the back the pictures indicates that HTC's charging dock points will be present and a camera positioned in the top half of the device in the centre. The shell is made from polycarbonate, our source has confirmed.

The only real cosmetic change appears to be the decision to use the newer "b" logo for Beats - incidentally also the same logo as featured on the Windows Phone 8X device announced earlier in the month.

According to previous specs leaked the HTC One X+ will run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, house an Nvidia AP37 1.6GHz quad-core processor along with a 1.7GHz single core and will offer 32GB ROM and 1GB RAM.

UPDATE 28/09/12 Mobile phone website GSMArena has spotted that the One X+ is being featured in the latest O2 catalogue. According to the blurb next to the picture the HTC One X+ will feature 64GB of storage, an 8 megapixel camera, 1.7GHz quad core processor, Jelly Bean, and 25GB of Dropbox storage. It will be available for £479.99 if you buy it to Pay & Go.

UPDATE 2 28/09/12: We've popped into a local O2 store and found a similar listing for the One X+.