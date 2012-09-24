  HTC One X 5 to be the Google Nexus 5

Speculation is mounting that the next Google Nexus 5 will in fact be the HTC One X 5. GSMArena.com has received a tip saying the 5-inch display-sporting Android handset will be made by HTC, and has even been passed on some specs.

According to the tip-off, the Nexus 5 will house a Snapdragon S4 Pro CPU, a 12-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel front-facing snapper and a whopping 64GB of internal memory storage. It will also use a 2,500 mAh battery and will offer LTE connectivity.

However, what really stands out is the claim that the display will be 1080p – a huge task for a screen size of 5-inches.

Of course, it being a Nexus-branded device, we can expect the phone to run on the latest version of Android, with GSMArena citing the Jelly Bean 4.1.2 operating system, providing bug fixes and Project Butter for a smoother user experience.

Pocket-lint has been told that the HTC One X 5 is real (also known as the HTC Droid Incredible X), despite the handset having yet to emerge from its hiding place. When it does finally appear could it be in the shape of the Google Nexus 5?