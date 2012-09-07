Windows Phone 8X by HTC (formerly the HTC Accord) in new specs leak

An image of what is said to be the spec list of the new HTC Accord has been published on Twitter.

The current thorn in HTC’s side, @Football4PDA, is again at the centre of the leak, posting the image on their Twitter feed. Some of the specs tie in with what we have heard, such as the 4.3-inch touch display and 8-megapixel camera.

However, somewhat disappointingly, the image purports to show that the CPU will be a 1.2GHz dual-core processor. Previous reports had it pinned at the same MSM8960 1.5GHz dual-core processor used in the Samsung Galaxy S III.

On the plus side, there does appear to be a built-in NFC chip along with Beats Audio, while more detail is provided on the camera. Along with the 8-megapixel sensor and 1080p HD recording capabilities for both rear and front-facing camera, the main snapper will house a F2.0 29mm lens, while there’ll also be auto focus and an LED flash.

In terms of storage we’re looking at 16GB and 1GB RAM and the spec list also suggests we can expect the HTC Accord to use a microSIM and house a 3.5mm audio jack and microUSB port.

The same source for this leak also recently claimed that the HTC Accord’s official name will be Windows Phone 8X by HTC. Though leaks such as these require some wariness, @Football4PDA has a good track record.

All should be revealed at HTC’s New York event on 19 September.