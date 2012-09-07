  HTC One X+ smartphone outed by annonymous tweet

Specs for a device that an XDA developer is calling the HTC One X+ has been revealed on his or her own personal Twitter feed.

The HTC One X+ will purportedly be the successor to the Taiwanese manufacturer’s current flagship smartphone, the HTC One X.

According to @Football4PDA’s Twitter feed, the handset will measure 134.36 x 69.9 x 9.3mm and weigh 129 grams. However, it doesn't stop there, with the revelation the HTC One X+ will also pack an Nvidia AP37 1.6GHz quad-core processor and a 1.7GHz single core, 32GB ROM and 1GB RAM.

It will also run the latest Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system and skinned with HTC’s own Sense 4.5 UI. The battery will remain an 1800mAH, which may irk some after the HTC One X received criticism for a poor battery life.

The source of the leak has form when it comes to outing HTC devices and recently revealed that the final name of the HTC Accord would be the Windows Phone X8 by HTC.

Obviously until we get official word from HTC it’s difficult to assert how accurate these claims are, but with HTC set to host a press event in New York on 19 September, all could be revealed in the next few weeks.