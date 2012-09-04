  HTC 8S to join the HTC 8X as Windows Phone 8 launch handset

HTC is to launch the HTC 8S running Windows Phone 8, Pocket-lint has learnt. It will join the HTC 8X, seeming to follow the naming convention used on the HTC One devices.

Previous leaks about forthcoming HTC Windows Phone 8 devices suggested there would be three handsets coming, not just the HTC Accord, or HTC 8X, we've seen lots of leaks about recently.

Our new information comes from a trusted source, confirming that the HTC 8S exists, with speculation that the third device could be the HTC 8V, although our source couldn’t verify that third device name.

As for the details, our source wouldn't disclose the HTC 8S specs, so we don't know exactly how the HTC devices will line up.

Currently the rumours point to the HTC 8X having a 4.3-inch display, although that would fit better with the HTC 8S, if it follows the sizing of the HTC One series.

That would give us a 4.7-inch HTC 8X to replace the Titan II (and match the One X), a 4.3-inch HTC 8S (to match the One S) and the 4-inch HTC 8V at the entry level.

It is suspected that we'll see confirmation of the HTC Windows Phone 8 devices following the announcement of the Nokia Windows Phone 8 handsets at Nokia World on Wednesday 5 September.

Samsung announced its Samsung Ativ S Windows Phone 8 handset at IFA 2012 in Berlin last week, but wasn’t then showing the handset or the OS to the press or public. Nokia's launch plans have been liberally leaked, with the Nokia Lumia 920 and 820 expected.

It looks like we could have a bumper load of Windows Phone 8 handsets before the week is out, and we'll be bringing you all the action as it happens.