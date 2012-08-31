HTC Accord Windows Phone 8 handset in image render leak, comes with Beats Audio

An image render, allegedly of the HTC Accord, has been leaked along with a few additional specs of what we might expect from one of HTC’s first Windows Phone 8 devices.

The image first appeared on Twitter, but Windows Phone fan site WPCentral has since confirmed that it is indeed from an HTC ROM. The render has used a Windows Phone 7 homescreen – presumably this was easier to come by – but it’s the purple colour scheme that really catches the eye.

Meanwhile US gadget site The Verge has speculated that this could be a sign that HTC will be taking a more rainbow approach to its Windows Phone 8 range something that Pocket-lint's own sources have heard rumblings about too.

Details emerged earlier this month of three HTC Windows Phone 8 devices, one of which was said to be the Accord. This latest leak can now add NFC and a microSD card slot to what we might expect from the phone, along with additional info on existing rumoured specs.

The 1.5GHz dual-core processor has now been named as an MSM8960 – the same CPU used in the Samsung Galaxy S III - while the 4.3-inch display will be of a 720p Super LCD 2 variety. Finally the eight-megapixel camera will be capable of 1080p capture.

IFA saw Samsung unveil its first Windows Phone 8 devices, while Nokia is expected to do so at its Nokia World event scheduled for 5 September.

Though some analysts are expecting HTC to follow soon after, Pocket-lint’s source has suggested an October arrival for the HTC Accord is more likely.

UPDATE The Verge has also found that HTC will be adding Beats Audio support to the Windows Phone 8 device, something that you would expect given that it is on all the current Android line-up, but nicely confirmed (judging by a screen grab) nonetheless.