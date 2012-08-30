  1. Home
HTC One XL: Everything Everywhere's first 4G phone

|
The HTC One XL will be one of the first 4G-ready phones available on the Everything Everywhere network (Orange and T-Mobile) when the new service launches in September, Pocket-lint can exclusively confirm.

The phone, currently available on AT&T in the US and on Vodafone's LTE network in Germany, will be making it's way over to the UK in the coming weeks, sources familiar with distribution have told us.

The new phone will be able to take advantage of Everything Everywhere's new 4G network, which Ofcom has approved to go live from 11 September.

Sources have previously said, however, that they expect the actual go-live date to be around the end of the month, or perhaps even October.

The One XL is virtually identical to the One X already available in the UK, but packs the ability to "go faster" on the internet thanks to the faster connection.

The new HTC "superphone" is expected to join the iPhone 5, which is also expected to pack a 4G antenna, giving Everything Everywhere a considerably advantage in the speed stakes over Vodafone and O2.

We will keep you posted. 

