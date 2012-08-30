HTC Desire X official, UK release mid-September

HTC has announced the HTC Desire X at IFA in Berlin, dubbing the phone perfect for Android users wanting plenty of power, but not so much power as the company's flagship One series models.

The phone, which carries the company's Desire branding, is best described as a smartphone rather than a superphone - HTC's words not ours.

Although the company has yet to confirm pricing, HTC has told Pocket-lint that it will be aimed below the HTC One V announced at Mobile World Congress back in February (currently available free in the UK on a 18-month contract at £21 a month from O2), but above the HTC Desire C.

But don't let that put you off. The phone itself is sleek and slender, will sport a

4-inch touch screen with WVGA 480 x 800 resolution, super LCD screen laminated display as found in the One Series, come with a 1Ghz S4 Qualcomm processor, 768MB RAM, 4GB of internal storage, and have a 5-megapixel camera for snapping your mates. Beat Audio support helps beef up your tunes.

There will be a microSD card slot, replaceable battery, and regular SIM slot all hidden under a removable backplate and the HTC Desire X will run Sense 4 over Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, 25GB of Dropbox storage is included as standard.

So why the cheaper reference and why isn't it just a straight replacement for the HTC One V? Well corners have been cut once you start to delve a little deeper, to get to the lower price and the lower positioning.

There is no unibody frame underpinning the whole experience, while the processor is slightly slower (1Ghz versus 1.5Ghz) and the camera doesn't come with the same features. There is still the option to add effects to pictures as you take them, but you won't get slow-mo mode, nor the option to shoot in 720p HD.

So who is going to buy the Desire X? According to HTC, original Desire owners ready to renew their contracts. If that's the case they won't be disappointed,

The HTC Desire X will be available in both black and white versions in mid September in the UK. HTC tell us that all the UK operators are very keen to stock it. Those looking for extra protection will also be able to get a range of colourful mesh covers for the phone similar to those announced for the HTC One series.

