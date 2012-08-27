HTC Desire X, the official name for the HTC Proto?

Pictures of the HTC Desire X, the expected official name of the HTC Proto leaked earlier in the month, have turned up online at Chinese tech blog ePrice.

The pictures - which, incidentally, match a number of listings for the Desire X over the weekend at other retailers around the world - show that the new phone appears to be an upgraded Desire V and will feature a 1Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 4-inch WVGA display, a 5-megapixel camera and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

ePrice lists the specs as:

- 4 inch WVGA(Super LCD)

- 114g, 118.5 x 62.3 x 9.3 mm

- HSPA/WCDMA(Asia/Europe 900/2100 MHz)

- GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 MHz)

5-MP camera, AF, LED flash, BSI sensor, F2.0, 28mm,

- WVGA video recording, HTC ImageChip

- 1 GHz dual core (no more information of this SoC)

- 4GB ROM,

- 768MB RAM,

- microSD slot,

- Dropbox 25GB for 2 years

- 1650 mAh battery(removable)

- Beats Audio

- Android 4.0.4 + Sense 4.1

The new leaked images match the previous press shots of the HTC Proto

Slashgear, a US gadget website, has also spotted that multiple Scandinavian sites are listing the Desire X, even though it hasn't been officially announced by HTC as yet.

"All have sparse listings for the Desire X…Specs are believed to include a 5-megapixel camera and 4GB of internal storage, as well as a processor twice as fast as that in the One V, paired with 512MB of RAM," reports the site.