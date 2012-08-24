  HTC Proto: HTC's latest rumoured smartphone

Images of the HTC Proto, a new unannounced HTC phone, have turned up online - suggesting we've got more treats in store from HTC in the coming months, maybe even as soon as IFA at the end of August.

According to gadget site The Verge, the HTC Proto - not its retail name, apparently - will follow the One V launched at the Mobile World Congress in February.

That means a 4-inch WVGA display, 5-megapixel camera, and 1GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor wrapped in a 9.62mm-thick shell.

The Renders, however, show a rather different design from the One V, and it seems strange that HTC would look to upgrade that phone so soon after its retail launch less than six months ago.

In other rumours, HTC is also expected to launch a new Windows Phone 8 smartphone before Christmas: could this be the casing of that new phone?

We asked HTC for a comment and got the usual "We do not comment on rumours or speculation."

We will keep you posted.