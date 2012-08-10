  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC One X gets Android update, but still no sign of Jelly Bean

|
  HTC One X gets Android update, but still no sign of Jelly Bean
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

HTC One X users can now update their handset to a new version of Android that will bring a host of new features and improvements. However, the update in question is Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich rather than the sought after Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

Before we grumble too much, let’s look at the positives. Available now, the upgrade will mean better memory, a more stable platform and an improved browsing experience with the introduction of a tab-switching button. 

The camera will also be improved with white balance enhancements and continuous auto-focus, while users who upgrade to Android 4.0.4 will notice tweaks to HTC’s Sense UI. Non-HTC apps such as Facebook will also be displayed better and Beats audio will be upgraded as and when updates becomes available. 

HTC is also expanding SDK support for its Media Link giving developers more to work with, while the HTC One X will also be able to support more video call applications.

Customers have been told that the HTC One X will eventually get an upgrade to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, but with this latest "minor" update it seems we’ll be waiting a little longer yet.

Have you updated your HTC One X? Let us know how you've found it in the comments below...

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments