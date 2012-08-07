  HTC to take on Samsung Galaxy Note 2 with five-inch display flagship phone

HTC is prepping a five-inch display handset in time for a September or October launch.

The unnamed phone’s display will be HTC’s biggest yet and will have a 1080p resolution. That’s right folks, this five-incher will be high-definition.

According to the Digitimes, the screen’s ratio will be 1794 x 1080 pixels. However, as The Verge points out, this is most likely without factoring in the 126 vertical lines from the onscreen navigation buttons found on previous Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich handsets. This would bring the resolution to a more familiar, though equally impressive 1920 x 1080 pixels.

This latest speculation reinforces a previous leak of a GLBenchmak result that detailed an HTC phone with a similar resolution. Other specs revealed included a Qualcomm MSM8960 Snapdragon S4 SoC 1.5GHz CPU that will be paired with Adreno 320 graphics.

HTC has recently admitted that its financial results have dipped, so could a five-inch HD Android smartphone, coupled with an array of Windows Phone 8 devices turn its fortunes around?

Should HTC’s five-inch handset prove to be true, the phone will face fierce competition from the Samsung Galaxy Note II, which is scheduled to be unveiled on 29 August and could house a massive 5.5-inch display.

Would you buy a phone with a five-inch display? Tell us why in the comments below...