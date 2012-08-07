  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC to take on Samsung Galaxy Note 2 with five-inch display flagship phone

|
  HTC to take on Samsung Galaxy Note 2 with five-inch display flagship phone
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

HTC is prepping a five-inch display handset in time for a September or October launch.

The unnamed phone’s display will be HTC’s biggest yet and will have a 1080p resolution. That’s right folks, this five-incher will be high-definition.

According to the Digitimes, the screen’s ratio will be 1794 x 1080 pixels. However, as The Verge points out, this is most likely without factoring in the 126 vertical lines from the onscreen navigation buttons found on previous Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich handsets. This would bring the resolution to a more familiar, though equally impressive 1920 x 1080 pixels. 

This latest speculation reinforces a previous leak of a GLBenchmak result that detailed an HTC phone with a similar resolution. Other specs revealed included a Qualcomm MSM8960 Snapdragon S4 SoC 1.5GHz CPU that will be paired with Adreno 320 graphics.

HTC has recently admitted that its financial results have dipped, so could a five-inch HD Android smartphone, coupled with an array of Windows Phone 8 devices turn its fortunes around?

Should HTC’s five-inch handset prove to be true, the phone will face fierce competition from the Samsung Galaxy Note II, which is scheduled to be unveiled on 29 August and could house a massive 5.5-inch display.

Would you buy a phone with a five-inch display? Tell us why in the comments below...

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments