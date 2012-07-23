No Ice Cream Sandwich for HTC Desire HD - upgrade officially cancelled... again

Bad news for HTC Desire HD users as it appears the handset won’t be getting an Ice Cream Sandwich update anytime soon.

A document from Canadian mobile network Telus reveals the HTC Desire HD, which sports a large 4.3-inch display and 1GHz processor, will remain running Android 2.3 Gingerbread. This is despite an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich for the HTC Desire HD previously being announced by the manufacturer earlier in the year.

Pocket-lint spoke to HTC, which was unable to confirm or deny whether there will indeed be a lack of upgrade concerning the HTC Desire HD. However, according to Telus: “HTC has [cancelled] the HTC Desire HD ICS upgrade due to poor device performance during testing.”

Thankfully the same report lists the LG Optimus LTE, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 as all remaining on course to be updated to Ice Cream Sandwich during August.

UPDATE - Hurrah! HTC UK has responded to the Telsus leaked document by releasing an official statement on their Facebook page:

"We remain committed to providing customers with the latest software updates when possible. As such, we are pleased to confirm we are still on schedule to deliver an Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade for both the HTC Desire HD and Desire S."

No word from Telsus or whether their customers will still get Ice Cream Sandwich on their HTC Desire HD, but it seems the UK at least can rest easy.

UPDATE 2 - After releasing its previous statement confirming that it was still on schedule to deliver ICS for the HTC Desire HD, HTC has now once again canned the upgrade. There will be no Android 4.0 for the HTC Desire HD. Finito.

"After extensive testing, we’ve determined that the current version of HTC Sense with Android provides customers with the best experience on the HTC Desire HD," it says in the latest statement.

"When we consider new versions of software, we weigh a number of factors, but ultimately the customer experience on the product is the deciding factor. We apologise for any confusion this change may have caused our customers."

HTC has also put a line through the HTC Desire HD in its list of handsets to get the ICS upgrade.

Now, if only it said so in the first place...

Have you got an HTC Desire HD? How disappointed are you that you won't be getting an ICS update? Let us know in the comments below....