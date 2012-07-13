New rumours point to new HTC tablet and Desire smartphone

HTC will definitely be launching a new Android tablet in the UK, as well as a new mid-range smartphone from the Desire family, if recent rumours are to be believed.

The tablet news comes first from PC Advisor, which claims to have received confirmation of future tablet ambitions from an HTC spokesperson. There are no specifics beyond a statement of intent.

It's difficult to fault the information, we're sure that HTC would have tablet ambitions, should it find a niche in the market to fill. Following the announcement of the affordable Nexus 7, any device will have to be reasonably priced, unlike the £600 launch price of the HTC Flyer.

No sooner has this information been revealed, but we see another unidentified HTC device benchmarked. This time reported by Phonearena.com, the details suggest a Qualcomm MSM8960 quad-core Snapdragon S4 device, with a 1780 x 1080 resolution display.

The odd pixels count could be to accommodate on-screen controls, so this could be a tablet we're looking at here running Jelly Bean, although a high-pixel count phone can't be ruled out either.

We contacted HTC for a comment on the tablet details, and received a predictable: "We do not comment on rumours or speculation".

The second rumour on the HTC Desire comes from Stuff.tv, claiming to have received the details from an anonymous tipster. This time, however, there's a mite more credibility to the reports.

The specs outline an Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone with a 4-inch 800 x 480 display, with a 1GHz dual-core processor and 768MB RAM, 4GB of user memory.

The hardware specs make it sound very much like last year's hardware, but it runs into the same territory as the brand-spanking new HTC One V, bumping the display size a little.

Purportedly known by the codename HTC Proto, if it does appear in the Desire family (like the HTC Desire C launched recently) then it will muddy the waters somewhat, obscuring HTC's clean and simple ambitions when they launched the One series back in February.

Again, we contacted HTC for details, and received the same "we do not comment on rumours or speculation".

So something is certainly afoot at HTC and as always, we'll keep digging for details.