  HTC: Excited about Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, but no announcements on updates to current smartphones

HTC has told Pocket-lint that it is excited by the new Google Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update announced at Google I/O in San Francisco. But it tells us that it doesn't have any announcement as to when its customers can get the new operating system on their phones.

"We're excited for Google's unveiling of Android 4.1 Jelly Bean today, but don't yet have an announcement about HTC devices running the new OS version. Stay tuned," a spokesman for the company exclusively told Pocket-lint.

As is always the case, HTC will have to work up the new Android mobile operating system to fit in with its current smartphone line-up.

The HTC One series, announced in February, should be powerful enough to run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, however it will be down to HTC to see whether or not it wants to bring the new features to its current range, or wait to release a new device instead.

HTC's track record for bringing the latest version of Android to its phones has been mixed at best.

We will keep you posted.