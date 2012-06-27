  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC: Excited about Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, but no announcements on updates to current smartphones

|
  HTC: Excited about Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, but no announcements on updates to current smartphones
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

HTC has told Pocket-lint that it is excited by the new Google Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update announced at Google I/O in San Francisco. But it tells us that it doesn't have any announcement as to when its customers can get the new operating system on their phones. 

"We're excited for Google's unveiling of Android 4.1 Jelly Bean today, but don't yet have an announcement about HTC devices running the new OS version. Stay tuned," a spokesman for the company exclusively told Pocket-lint. 

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean: When is it coming to my phone?

As is always the case, HTC will have to work up the new Android mobile operating system to fit in with its current smartphone line-up. 

The HTC One series, announced in February, should be powerful enough to run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, however it will be down to HTC to see whether or not it wants to bring the new features to its current range, or wait to release a new device instead. 

HTC's track record for bringing the latest version of Android to its phones has been mixed at best. 

We will keep you posted. 

PopularIn Phones
  1. Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
  2. Stunning Titanium Grey Samsung Galaxy S9 now on pre-order from Carphone Warehouse
  3. Leaked image of 6.1-inch LCD Apple iPhone confirms single-lens camera and Face ID
  4. Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
  5. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  1. iOS 12 system requirements: Will iOS 12 run on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch?
  2. When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?
  3. Motorola One Power hands-on images confirms notch and dual camera
  4. Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
  5. Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat may finally launch by September
Comments