HTC takes on Apple AirPlay with HTC Connect

HTC has created a proprietary standard for wireless audio and video that will promise the best connection between smartphone and compatible kit.

Called HTC Connect, the certification programme is similar to Apple's AirPlay in that partners will be able to badge their in-home or in-car electronics in order to reassure HTC phone owners that they will get the best wireless media experience.

It will also ensure that the connectivity process is a seamless experience between a HTC Connect-enabled handset and consumer electronics.

The first handset range to get HTC Connect will by the HTC One series, including the HTC One X, One S and One V. It will be added to the phones through a software update later this year.

The Japanese consumer electronics firm is the first partner to join the Taiwanese manufacturer's scheme. It will be bringing HTC Connect devices also later this year, with its line-up of DLNA-capable audio/video receivers and wireless speakers being the first in the queue.

"The vision for HTC Connect is to allow our customers easily to stream their favourite high-quality video and audio from their smartphone into their home or car," said Kouji Kodera, chief product officer, HTC Corporation.

"We’re also excited to announce Pioneer Electronics, a leader in the audio and video industry, as our first partner to demonstrate the initial HTC Connect certified audio experience for consumers."

At present, HTC Connect is DLNA-based, but the company has revealed that it will soon encompass other wireless technologies, including Bluetooth and NFC.

We've no idea what effect this new certification programme will have on HTC Media Link HD, or whether it uses similar DLNA tech specifications, but welcome the branching out to other manufacturers.

There'll soon be more badges on the front of your AV receiver than there are on an eager scout's uniform.