HTC Windows Phone 8 devices leaked already, start saving for the Accord, Rio and Zenith

Less than 24 hours since being revealed as one of the manufacturers that will produce Windows Phone 8 devices, and details have already started emerging of the range of phones HTC will unveil which run on Microsoft's new OS.

According to The Verge, we’re looking at three devices. The flagship device goes by the name of “Zenith” and will feature a 4.7-inch 720p Super LCD 2 display, 8-megapixel sensor camera with 1080p capture, and 42Mbps HSPA+ data connectivity. Though The Verge’s source didn’t name the processor, the HTC Zenith will be armed with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU.

The HTC Accord is the middle sibling of HTC’s Windows Phone 8 family and houses a 4.3-inch 720p Super LCD 2 touch display, the same camera and data connectivity schematics as the Zenith, but with just a dual-core processor, possibly an MSM8260A. The source also claims the HTC Accord will ship with 1GB of RAM as well as NFC support.

Finally we’ve got the HTC Rio. With its 4-inch WVGA display, it’s the baby of the pack, but still squeezes in 14.4Mbps HSPA, a 5-megapixel camera with 720p video capture and 512MB on board memory. It will also sport a Snapdragon S4 Plus line processor, most likely a Qualcomm MSM8227.

The Verge claims that we can expect both the HTC Rio and the Accord by October, with the Zenith also arriving before the year’s out.

Do you like the sound of HTC's rumoured Windows Phone 8 devices? Let us know in the comments below.