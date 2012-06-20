  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC One X will be redesigned to fix Wi-Fi problems

|
  HTC One X will be redesigned to fix Wi-Fi problems
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

After customers reported suffering Wi-Fi issues with their HTC One X, the manufacturer has confirmed that there is indeed a problem and that it will begin redesigning its flagship phone.

Though HTC has claimed the incidents - which see Wi-Fi signals drop unless the handset is squeezed at a certain angle - are isolated, the Taiwanese company has apologised and put out an official statement.

"After investigating isolated reports of Wi-Fi connectivity issues in the HTC One X, we have identified a fix that strengthens the area of the phone around the Wi-Fi antennae connection points," HTC told Pocket-lint. 

"While many customers have not experienced any problems with signal strength, we have taken immediate steps to implement a solution in our production process to prevent this issue from happening in the future.

"HTC is committed to making sure every customer has a great experience and we apologise for any inconvenience this issue may have caused while we conducted a thorough investigation."

HTC told Pocket-lint that current users of the HTC One X who are experiencing problems should contact the company's customer service team

Let’s hope HTC gets to the root of a problem that is plaguing an otherwise top-notch handset.

Have you encountered Wi-Fi problems with your HTC One X? Let us know in the comments below.

PopularIn Phones
Apple's 2018 iPhone event: How to watch and what to expect
Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and XC specs, release date, news and features
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours: What's the story so far?
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
What is Apple AirPower?
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro specs, release date, rumours and news
Comments