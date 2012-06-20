  HTC One X will be redesigned to fix Wi-Fi problems

After customers reported suffering Wi-Fi issues with their HTC One X, the manufacturer has confirmed that there is indeed a problem and that it will begin redesigning its flagship phone.

Though HTC has claimed the incidents - which see Wi-Fi signals drop unless the handset is squeezed at a certain angle - are isolated, the Taiwanese company has apologised and put out an official statement.

"After investigating isolated reports of Wi-Fi connectivity issues in the HTC One X, we have identified a fix that strengthens the area of the phone around the Wi-Fi antennae connection points," HTC told Pocket-lint.

"While many customers have not experienced any problems with signal strength, we have taken immediate steps to implement a solution in our production process to prevent this issue from happening in the future.

"HTC is committed to making sure every customer has a great experience and we apologise for any inconvenience this issue may have caused while we conducted a thorough investigation."

HTC told Pocket-lint that current users of the HTC One X who are experiencing problems should contact the company's customer service team

Let’s hope HTC gets to the root of a problem that is plaguing an otherwise top-notch handset.

Have you encountered Wi-Fi problems with your HTC One X? Let us know in the comments below.