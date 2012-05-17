  HTC Ville C specs leaked: Cheaper alternative to the HTC One S?

HTC looks to be working on another “affordable” Android Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone, after specs for an HTC Ville C were leaked on the net.

Described as being an “ultra-slim PDA phone”, sources are proclaiming the HTC Ville C to be a cheaper alternative to the HTC One S, which itself was called the HTC Ville in pre-production.

Whether it will have quite the same venom in terms of speed as the One S we will have to wait and see, but with regard to processing power we’re looking at a Qualcomm MSM8260 dual-core 1.7GHz chipset.

Something that is worth noting is that the leaked document also suggests the phone will run on HTC Sense 4.5. No word on what this upgrade might bring, but we were rather taken with 4.0 so a tweak here or there could make for an even better UI experience.

Slap bang in the middle of the handset is a 4.3-inch qHD AMOLED touchscreen and 16 million LCD display.

HTC looks set to kit the phone out with an eight-megapixel camera with the same BSI sensor as found in the One S, as well as a 1080p HD video recording and a VGA front-facing camera for video calls.

In terms of memory, the specs state there will be 16GB of onboard storage and 1GB RAM. There’s no mention of whether this can be topped up via a microSD card.

HTC’s insistence that consumers would rather a slim phone than one with a long battery life looks set to continue with the Ville C fitted with a lower-end 1,650mAH capacity battery.

Yet overall there’s enough here to get us hoping this rumoured handset becomes a reality.

One cheaper alternative to the Ice Cream Sandwich experience that will definitely be arriving on these shores is the HTC Desire C.

Do you like the sound of the HTC Ville C? Let us know your thoughts.