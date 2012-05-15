HTC Desire C: Ice Cream Sandwich on a budget

HTC has launched its Desire C, a handset it bills as entry-level, but with a spec list that suggests otherwise - which may suggest why it's been bumped up from the Wildfire C.

For starters, HTC has kitted the Desire C with Ice Cream Sandwich from launch. It’s also fitted with Beats Audio technology, as seen in the manufacturer’s flagship phone the HTC One X.

HTC has skinned the Desire C with its own Sense 4.0 UI, which is showcased via the 3.5-inch HVGA display which itself is engulfed by a durable metal frame. There’s a five-megapixel camera with the standard one button sharing to the likes of Facebook, Twitter and other social networks.

Consumers who buy the HTC Desire C will also receive up to 25GB of free online storage for two years through Dropbox which should help ease the burden on the 4GB of internal memory and 512MB RAM, though there is a microSD card slot too.

Powering along proceedings is a 600MHz processor, we know, we know, but remember “it’s entry-level” .

It might not have the same pizzazz as the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S III, LG Optimus 4X HD or even it sibling the HTC One X, but for an entry-level handset, the HTC Desire C has a stack of features to get excited about.

The HTC Desire C will be available on all the major networks in black or white, with operators having the option of stocking an NFC or non-NFC enabled version of the phone.

Orange has told Pocket-lint that it will have the phone from June, offering the handset for £169.99 to PAYG customers and for free from £20.50 a month on a 24-month contract.

T-Mobile has also announced their pricing details, saying it will be selling the phone, again from June, on PAYG for £169.99 with a £10 top up and for free on a range of 24-month contracts, starting at £15.50 a month.

What do you think to the HTC Desire C? Let us know your thoughts.