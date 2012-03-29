HTC One X, One S and One V start arriving in Europe

HTC’s One-series of smartphones will debut on 2 April in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Though there’s no official word on a UK arrival, the fact the handsets are being shipped to Europe suggests UK customers will be able to get their mitts on them very soon.

Comprised of the HTC One X, HTC One S and HTC One V, the handsets are causing a ripple through the smartphone arena as all three will run on Android’s Ice Cream Sandwich operating system from the off. It will also be the first time HTC demos its camera and imaging suite ImageSense as part of the HTC Sense 4 UI.

Pocket-lint spoke to Vodafone - which will be selling all three devices – and although it wasn't able to give a definitive on-sale date for the UK, it did say you can pre-order the phones now.

So, it seems as though we’ll only have to wait a little while longer.

Update - 30 March 2012

Expansys has got in touch with Pocket-lint to say that they will be selling the HTC One X from the 5 April, when the handset officially goes on sale. Meanwhile Germany appears to have jumped to the front of the queue with the HTC One X, HTC One S and HTC One V already available to buy now as shown in this picture.

Will you be buying one of the HTC One-series phones? Let us know...